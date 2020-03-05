ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in Illinois announced a fifth resident has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public health said the patient recently returned from a trip to Italy and currently is in isolation at Rush University Medical Center.
Italy has the third highest number of coronavirus cases and because of that, tourism is down sharply. By some accounts the number of tourists visiting the country is down 50%.
A sample of the coronavirus is at Washington University. A lab in the school's molecular biology department is one of the labs across the country trying to find a vaccine.
After spending thousands on travel plans, fear of the virus, is causing people to cancel or alter their plans but not everyone.
Stacey Acree, a travel agent with Brentwood Travel, said only a few clients are canceling trips to Italy outright.
"But a lot of people have rescheduled or they've switched their location to do another location," said Acree.
Acree is planning a trip to Italy in May for family and friends. She's in charge of making sure her group will be safe. So, she said she's been checking with the Centers for Disease Control and other resources to be well informed.
"We get our news sources from people in the travel industry who are actually in China or in Italy. Who are reporting from their health professionals over there," she said.
Acree said all the popular tourist sites in Italy are still open but crowds are sparse.
