SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A south St. Louis woman who owns "Haunted STL Tours" is devastated after someone stole the 15-person van she uses for her business.
Lacey Reinhardt says she walked outside her South City home last week to find her van missing. In addition to the storefront she runs downtown, she also takes groups on tours across the city to places including Cahokia Mounds, Forest Park, Laclede's Landing, and Bellefontaine Cemetery.
“I give paranormal history tours with a heavy emphasis on historical accuracy,” she said.
She says she enjoys taking groups to the non-tourist locations, sharing the history of St. Louis, and showing groups local haunted spots. Now, she's struggling ahead of her busiest month of the year.
“The last thing I want to do is draw attention to crime in a city where I’m trying to bring more people in and tell them crime isn’t that bad, but the honest to God truth is-- it kind of is,” she said.
Reinhardt has roughly 200 tours scheduled in October. She didn't want to cancel on anyone, so she is paying $1,200 to rent a minivan.
“Renting a minivan is the band aid until the end of the season and then I’ll just have to figure it out," said Reinhardt. “This is literally, you know, my whole heart and soul. It’s hard.”
Reinhardt is holding out hope that her van is still out there.
