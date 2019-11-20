ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Torri Tripoli is just like a lot of toddlers. Her favorite word? "No."
She likes snacks, singing along to Disney’s "Frozen," and her baby dolls.
But Torri's doll is connected to tubes, because sometimes Torri is too.
Her mother Mandi said Torri was a healthy baby until, "around 6 or 9 months, we noticed her belly was kind of big."
Alarmed, she and her husband wondered, "Is it just a baby belly or is it bigger than average? Everyone said, 'Oh, it’s just okay, it’s just her belly,' [even] when we talked to the doctor."
But Mani still felt something didn't seem right, so she took Torri to a different doctor, who agreed with Mandi.
“When we brought her in, he noticed that he belly was distended and he wanted to take some x-rays of it” Mandi said.
After more tests, there was terrifying news. Torri had a large tumor taking up most of her abdomen, wrapped around her aorta.
When Mandi heard that news she thought, "I think the biggest thing that went through my head is, my baby is going to die."
Torri was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
In the United States, only about 800 cases are diagnosed each year.
"The belief is that neuroblastoma starts at a very early age and that might include even when the baby is still in the womb," described Dr. Fred Huang, a pediatric oncologist with St. Louis Children's Hospital.
The cancer, while rare, can progress quickly.
But there's hope.
In the hospital, Torri gets tired after chemotherapy, but even the drugs can't keep her down.
"She has been herself, she has been amazing, she has surprised all of us,” said Mandi.
But it's been hard, of course, emotionally and financially.
"I don't even want to look at the bills that come in, the hospital stays and medication and all that," said Mandi.
But they're not alone.
Mandi posts near daily updates to a Facebook group, Torri’s Story, which built a community that cares.
This year, Torri was even selected as the recipient for a fundraiser of the group "Hannah's Helping Ways" which gives back to families of young children facing medical challenges.
"That love and support, it holds you together so much more than you can ever imagine,” Mandi said.
In between hospital stays, the Tripolis have soaked up together time, with big brother Tyler and dad Phil.
"I have just been trying to stay positive," Phil said. "There's nothing you can do, it's out of your hands."
Doctors at St. Louis Children's Hospital have been hoping the chemotherapy would help shrink the tumor enough for them to operate here in St. Louis.
On Monday, Mandi posted that doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City believe they can remove a substantial amount of Torri’s tumor. Now they are in another waiting game.
Doctors say while childhood cancers are rare, parents should stay vigilant about their child's care. Mandi and Phil say they're glad they kept advocating for Torri's health.
Symptoms of neuroblastoma include a mass or firmness in the belly and sometimes weakness in the legs.
Experts say if you notice something not quite right, talk to your doctor. After all, you know your child better than anyone.
The trivia night fundraiser for Torri is this Saturday, November 23rd. It sold out months ago. But you can still make donations to Torri’s family on the website and organizers are still searching sports memorabilia to auction off at the event.
