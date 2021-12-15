Local third graders use snack shop to raise money for tornado victims

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis area third graders are doing their part to help tornado victims.
A class at Geggie Elementary in the Rockwood School District started their own snack shop to raise money for the Red Cross.
The students made posters, did a sales pitch and used some of their math skills to make sure the victims could get a helping hand.
