ILLINOIS, (KMOV.com) -- Local teens across Illinois are heading to a boot camp for a week, thanks to Illinois State Police and the Illinois National Guard.
The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp began Sunday and will wrap up Saturday. It is an intense experience with a goal of building confidence and encouraging personal growth
The residency camp is offered for 13 to 17 year olds who will endulge in the following activites: military drill, sports and physical activities, fishing, life skills, police and military procedures and team building.
The Illinois State Police partnered with other local law enforcement agencies to put on the camp each year.
