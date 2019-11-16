ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rather than receive gifts for her 13th birthday, one local girl used to the opportunity to give back.
Tamia Coleman-Hawkin’s birthday is on Sunday and hosted a party inside the Gateway 180 Shelter on 19th Street in St. Louis City Saturday. There was a DJ for a dance party, face painting, games and food to help lift the spirits of kids and families facing homelessness on Sunday.
Instead of receiving gifts, she gave way $10,000-worth of new clothing.
“My mom always had a special place in her heart to give back and give back to the homeless, so me growing up she always took me downtown to give toiletries, food, clothes, so I’ve basically grown up giving back,” she said.
The new clothing is provided by Kidbox, Tamia is a Kids’ Board of Director. She was selected in part due to inspiring other kids through her business called “Mia’s Treats Delight,” which she started in 2015.
Tamia wants to show others you don’t have to wait to start pursuing your dreams.
