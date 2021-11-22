ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday, the Teamsters presented a check for nearly $30,000 to Children's Hospital.
The money was raised from Teamsters' annual bass tournament. Since the start of the tournament, the Teamsters have donated $150,000 to Children's Hospital; the money goes towards the hospital's Snowflake Village Program.
Snowflake Village is a free shop where families with a child in the hospital get to select gifts for every family in need.
