ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A local teacher is getting help from the St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League to teach her students lessons in science, math, and technology.
The free program is supported through the Blues charity, Blues for Kids, and about 14,000 kids from Missouri and Illinois use the program.
