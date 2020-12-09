JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A teacher in the Special School District died from COVID-19 complications, Special District National Educators Association announced.
Mary Smith taught at Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District for 21 years.
Her death comes as schools in the St. Louis area debate how to move forward with learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many districts have gone to all-virtual learning as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.
