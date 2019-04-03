ST. LOUIS (CBS News/KMOV.com) -- St. Louis-area students won a top prize at a national competition Tuesday night in New York City.
Owensville High School students were one of three winners in a Samsung competition as a way to save lives during school shootings. According to CBS, Owensville students believe their door lock invention can save countless lives
"It makes it where it can't open at all, even if the door knob, or the handle or the other lock that is placed on the door,” said Paige Tayloe, a student. “Even if that's broken, our lock would still be in place."
The team competed in Samsung’s 'Solve for Tomorrow' contest, which challenges students nationwide to use science, technology, engineering and math skills to tackle problems in their communities.
Samsung said two of 10 finalist came up with ways to secure classrooms during mass shootings.
Owensville and two other schools landed the grand prize of $100,000 in technology and classroom supplies.
One day, the Owensville students hope their door lock invention is in classrooms nationwide.
Other school inventions included a safety shut-off valve to prevent gas explosions and a GPS-enabled tool for at-risk foster children.
