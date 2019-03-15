ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students in St. Louis took part Friday in the global demonstrations demanding prompt action on climate change.

They said their futures are at stake and they believe the climate crisis should be declared a national emergency.

Students protesting

A pair of young students organized outside of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis to demand action on climate change.

The students left class to protest saying that there is no point in preparing for their future if nothing is done to save the planet.

This group gathered in downtown St. Louis for the protest that also included speakers on the topic of climate change.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.