ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students in St. Louis took part Friday in the global demonstrations demanding prompt action on climate change.
They said their futures are at stake and they believe the climate crisis should be declared a national emergency.
The students left class to protest saying that there is no point in preparing for their future if nothing is done to save the planet.
This group gathered in downtown St. Louis for the protest that also included speakers on the topic of climate change.
