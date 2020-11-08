ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - New federal data suggests more students with learning disabilities are being educated alongside their peers than ever before. For some students, it's a good thing. But for others, it can be accompanied by poor grades, stress and anxiety.
Adam Rhea, a high school senior, spent his entire life coming up in the public education system.
"We've known since about second grade he needed some additional help," his mom Stephanie, said. "But he was thriving so we didn't want to move him at that point."
Middle school presented more challenges and in high school, Rhea's troubles came to a head.
"I was like a zombie at school, no expressions, I barely paid attention, Adam Rhea said. "I was tired all the time and frankly there were some moments where I just wanted to end it.”
After failing a class, Rhea's mom said she knew it was time to withdraw him from public school and pursue a different option. She knew Miriam Academy, a private high school for students with learning challenges, was an option. Up until that point, she had assumed it was too expensive.
"We're kicking ourselves now," she said. "It has an incredible tuition assistance program that has made this possible and it's worth every penny."
Rhea enrolled at the beginning of his junior year and said he immediately felt like he belonged.
“Everybody has somewhat of the same issues I have learning," he said. "The teachers are understanding and they get they might need to slow down their pace.”
Dr. Sue Jackson, Head of School at Miriam Academy, said teachers bring the same curriculum to students, but in a non-traditional way.
"Maybe it means taking a test a few times, or not moving on to a new chapter until the students fully understand what came before it," she said. "It's that one-on-one interaction that helps them succeed."
Rhea said her son, who once loved art, began to hate it during his time in public school because he couldn't keep up.
"He got here and they put him in art class and he started loving art again," she said.
In addition to core classes, students can pick from a variety of electives, like cooking, TV production and art. In doing so, Dr. Jackson said students learn valuable life skills and social skills that will help them once they graduate.
"How to get along, how to resolve conflicts when you’re in the workplace, or when you’re in a college environment or just with your friends," said Dr. Jackson. "We can do that in the moment by taking time away from the curriculum and talking through those conflicts.
With only five or six students in each class, teachers are able to provide time with each student, ensuring everyone is comprehending the material. The school currently has 62 students enrolled, with room for another 60. It offers rolling enrollment, allowing students and their families to join at any time during the school year.
In August, Miriam Academy debuted its new $8 million high school building. It features a rec room, kitchen, gymnasium and a variety of classrooms. The building sits on one level to make it easily accessible for those who may have physical disabilities.
Students have been learning in-person since August and are required to wear masks while inside.
Rhea said he is sad to graduate and leave his school behind, but he's excited for what is ahead.
"I think I may take some college classes and then look for something in TV production," he said. "That's an interest I didn't know I had until I got here."
His mom said she's just happy she's able to see her son reach this point.
“I was focused on keeping him alive, he was so frustrated and depressed, he was hardly making it through the day and to think about what would happen after high school graduation wasn’t even fathomable," she said.
For more information on Miriam Academy, or Miriam School (K-8), click here.
