ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles County middle school student will have her art work seen around the world anytime anyone uses Google.
Abee Pittman won this year’s Missouri Google Doodle Contest, meaning work from the Fort Zumwalt North Middle School student will be on Google’s homepage for a day.
Pittman’s work is focused on protecting the ocean’s coral reefs.
Pittman also won a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 award for school technology.
