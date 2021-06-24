ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Golden Gloves boxer is in a fight for his life against ALS. Boris Powell, a former WBO champion, was diagnosed in September.
"It was a shock to me. But I accepted him saying that I had it," he said. "But more than anything I'm gonna keep fighting. I'm gonna beat this."
Always fit and active, Powell wanted to stay mobile.
"Laying around was not an option," he said.
For that, he'd need a motorized chair. Unfortunately, the cost of a motorized chair was prohibitive. That is until a store manager stepped in to help. News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
