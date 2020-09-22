EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Senators Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) and Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to immediately remove the increased restrictions in the Metro East.
"As more and more facts call into question the accuracy of the positivity rate for Region 4, I find it unconscionable that the State of Illinois is shutting down businesses and destroying livelihoods based on a metric that is clearly neither meaningful nor accurate," said Schimpf. "Governor Pritzker needs to immediately lift the mitigation measures he imposed on our region several weeks ago."
[Belleville businesses to Gov. Pritzker: Re-open before there’s nothing to re-open]
The republican senators cited several issues with the state’s data reporting and collection methodology, which they claim could be creating an “inaccurate and inflated rate for the region.”
“This is a crisis impacting everyone so the lack of transparency and zero accountability from this administration must end,” said Plummer. “It is shockingly callous for Governor Pritzker and his allies to knowingly use faulty data to implement arbitrary rules that have destroyed economic opportunity for many Illinoisans. Our priority should be to protect the most vulnerable, but this administration is exacerbating the crisis by creating economic hardship and additional health issues for many desperate families.”
The senators said many Metro East residents cross the Mississippi River for medical care and COVID-19 testing services but claim only including positive test results from those providers would dramatically increase the region’s reported positivity rate. In addition, they said health officials report some private labs only submit positive results because those are the only results they are required to release.
