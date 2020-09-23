ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new vaccine for COVID-19 being developed in St. Louis is showing promise.
Dr. David Curiel is a cancer biologist at Washington University’s School of Medicine. His team at Precision Viralogics is working on a COVID-19 vaccine that would be a nasal spray, instead of an injection.
He says it is different from some of the other front runners because only a single dose would be needed and because it would sterilize the virus. In addition to creating immunity, it would also prevent the person from spreading the virus.
“I think there is a general thought that even though some have come out of the block quickly, that there may be better technologies in development that warrant evaluation, and we would highlight what we've developed here already shows some attributes that would make it favorable to what's gone forward,” he said.
An Indian biotech company has already licensed the vaccine for human trials in Asia.
Dr. Curiel says in the best case scenario, there could see human trials of this vaccine in the US by early 2021.
