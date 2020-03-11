ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although the coronavirus continues to create a cloud of concerns over the St. Louis area, St. Patrick's Day celebrations will still go on as planned.
According to a press release, preparations are still underway for the Ancient Order of Hibernians' St. Patrick's Day parade and the Dogtown Irish festival. Officials said they will continue to monitor the health situation and will provide updates as needed.
"We have reached out to officials at the City of St. Louis for further information and guidance, and we will plan accordingly based on any information or directives we receive from government authorities."
City officials said there are no immediate concerns reported related to the upcoming events.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago and Boston were canceled due to health concerns.
