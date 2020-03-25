ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A handful of local companies are taking extra steps to support businesses suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brothers Randy and Jeff Vines saw the perfect t-shirt design, thanks to the St. Louis Arch.
“It just so happens the St. Louis skyline lends itself really well to a trendline so hence flatten the curve,” said Randy Vines, co-owner of STL Style House on Cherokee Street.
All profits from the limited edition shirts will go to the Gateway Resilience Fund which is raising funds for workers and owners of independent businesses in St. Louis.
Vines says it’s tough for every business out there, but they’re happy they can use their shop to help others.
"Well it's very unpredictable and who knows where we're going to be in the future and how long this will last. I think we take comfort in that we're kind of all in this together," Vines said. "As hokey as it sounds, it's about the only comfort we can give ourselves is that we're going through this together."
They’re not alone in using t-shirts to raise money for businesses struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.
Tiny Little Monsters, a print shop in Maplewood has started the “Here For Good” campaign. They’ve designed dozens of tees with logos of different restaurants, breweries, shops and gyms. All profits go straight to the business.
Another St. Louis based apparel company, Series Six, is also helping you support local. They launched two designs with 100 percent of the profits going toward a relief fund for hospitality workers.
