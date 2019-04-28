ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The local Sri Lankan community gathered under the Gateway Arch Sunday afternoon for a memorial to honor the lives lost in recent attacks.
In Buddhist tradition, a memorial is to be held seven days after a death and today marks a week since the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.
"We feel the same pain, I mean people back there ... are still scared, frightened, sad," Ravin Kodikara said. "We feel the same pain even though we live a thousand miles away on the other side of world."
Kodikara is an assistant professor at Webster University. Sunday's gathering was also about wishing those left in Sri Lanka safety and well-being.
The vigil was organized by the Missouri Buddhist Meditation Center.
