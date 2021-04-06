CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Spring 2020 looked very different than anything we were used to. Most of us were at home, in lockdown, learning and working remotely. That means spring sports didn't happen either.
Lillie Harvey, a West County resident said her son struggled at the beginning of the pandemic, needing the social interaction, but wasn't getting it from school.
"He started virtual kindergarten, he hated it and we pulled him and did homeschooling. So, we needed a way to occupy this," Harvey explained.
Harvey put her son, Avery, in an indoor soccer league this past winter. She says that was one of the first opportunities he had to be around other kids his age.
Avery was enrolled in the Lou Fusz Athletics indoor league. One of the Midwest's largest indoor leagues, according to the vice president of the club, Daniel Gargan.
"They wore masks all the kids, and they ran up and down the field. So, you saw all the kids pulling their masks breathing for air," Harvey continued.
Harvey says finally seeing Avery have some social interaction was great, but she wanted more. This spring, she says, she's getting just that.
According to St. Louis County Health guidelines, players don't have to wear masks if they're playing outside, however coaches do need to wear them. Spectators are also allowed at outdoor games, masks optional, but social distancing recommended.
"Things are starting to open back up and things are starting to progress in the right direction. We've seen the response from the rest of the families in the communities in St. Louis that are ready to support us, as we've supported them over the past few years," Gargan explained.
Lou Fusz's Vice President says they're following county health guidelines closely. He also says they're seeing just as many, if not more, athletes return this season than they did pre-pandemic. Gargan says he's looking forward to hopefully even more relaxed restrictions in the future.
"This time next year, it'll be something that was a really big challenge in our past that we've learned from and we've grown from. I think the biggest pieced of this, we'll appreciate these moments so much more, and I think that speaks volumes to what our club is trying to do and the resilience of the St. Louis community," Gargan continued.
To view the entire St. Louis County's health guidelines for youth sports, click here.
