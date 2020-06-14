ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A local sorority helped to feed hundreds of local firefighters and other first responders this weekend.
Members of the Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority joined efforts with Diner's Delight, an black owned restaurant, to provide meals to 200 St. Louis firefighters, paramedics and EMT's.
Earlier today, the members of Gamma Omega Chapter (@akagostl) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (@AKOmega1928), in partnership with @EnterpriseBankT & #DinersDelight provided the entire department a delicious meal!We are grateful for your kind generosity, & continued support! pic.twitter.com/fyklDwP4Da— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 14, 2020
They dropped off meals Saturday at the St. Louis City fire department.
The event was one of the 100 acts of service the sorority is planning this year to mark its 100th anniversary.
