FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A growing number of small business owners in the St. Louis area are scrambling to come up with money to pay their bills.
Judy Byrd owns a hair salon called Via for Hair in Florissant. The stylist said she's been unemployed for almost a month.
"This has really been a struggle without any income, we can't do anything legally, so we don't just to be safe," she said.
Byrd said her entire family all lost their jobs on the same day. Since then, she's scrambled to afford the salon's rent and other bills. She was hoping to get relief through the Paycheck Protection Program. The fund, created under the CARES Act helps small businesses with payroll costs, benefits, rent and utilities.
"I thought it was going to help me pay the rent that was my biggest concern," she said.
After weeks of applying, Byrd said she still hasn't heard back. According to government officials, the Paycheck Protection Program, initially funded with $349 billion, has run dry. The Small Business Administration stopped accepting loan applications last week.
"I guess I will have to borrow some money and I hate the idea of going into debt this late in the game," Byrd said.
Like many small business owners, Byrd hopes additional funding will be available soon.
(0) comments
