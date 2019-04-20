BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of single mothers came together on Saturday to help those in need in celebration of Easter spirits.
They gave away hundreds of shoes, clothing, household and hygiene products. It was all given away for free.
The event was the idea of Brandy Jenkins. She grew up in Berkeley and is a single mother and was raised by a single mom.
She said she was inspired by other women paying it forward and felt that now is her turn to do the same.
"There's so much negativity we post online and there;s so much crime we will repost," Jenkins said. "It's time we start reposting some things that are positive. [People] will see this and maybe they'll want to out and do it for their community."
Jenkins said she's watched many single mothers struggle and she felt the urge to do something about it.
