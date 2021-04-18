ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The local Sikh community came together Sunday night in show of support to the victims of the mass shooting in Indianapolis.
Local Sikhs gathered at Creve Coeur Lake Park for a vigil in honor of the victims. Four of the eight who were killed at the FedEx warehouse shooting were members of the Sikh community. Watch the above video for the full report.
