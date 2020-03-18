ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders are looking into using hotels and motels to shelter the homeless population and those in need.
“We anticipate that we are going to have a very large increased need for shelter,” Gateway 180 Executive Director Cathy Connors said.
But as the need increases, new health regulations are limiting the number of people that can be served.
“For those people that are in shelter, we’re trying to spread them apart more,” St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
“We want them to be able to have their elbow room, social distancing and really to be able to control their space,” Connor said.
Gateway 180 is the largest family homeless shelter in the city and they've had to cut their number of beds from 150 to 125.
The shelter has also stopped volunteer activities, like students from St. Louis University reading to children.
“They do a half hour of tutoring and an hour of structured activities so cutting that away has been really hard for the kids and for the families,” Connor said.
To protect families, the shelter has stocked up on disinfectant wipes and there's even a hand washing station outside its doors.
“We are taking temperatures with an infrared thermometer to determine that first of all that all is well,” Connor said.
Krewson says it’s important to get people off the streets and give them a safe place to stay because turning people away is not something shelters want to do.
“It is tough for a non-profit but we want to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing,” Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.