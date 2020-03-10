(KMOV.com) - Several local schools say they are considering e-learning options in case they close due to coronavirus concerns.
Districts such as Parkway and Rockwood are working on developing an e-learning curriculum, so is the St. Louis Louis Public Schools. Schools have also spent time sanitizing desks and buses.
The moves come a day after Villa Duchense and Oak Hill Schools decided to cancel classes for the entire week.
A St. Louis woman in her 20s who was studying abroad in Italy recently tested positive for coroanvirus shortly after coming home. Her sister is a Villa Duchesne student.
The sister and their father attended a father-daughter dance at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday night, the same night authorities say they told the family about the positive test. County authorities say the family broke a quarantine.
READ: St. Louis coronavirus: Family breaks quarantine attending Villa father-daughter dance, prompting school closures
The family's lawyer contends the family was never instructed by county authorities to self-quarantine and added that as soon they learned of the positive test, the father and sister of the coronavirus patient went home.
The Parkway School District told parents a small number of its students attended events with Villa Duchesne students over the weekend. The district also says many parents are employed at Bayer, where an employee is being tested for COVID-19.
Neither Parkway nor Rockwood have canceled classes. Neither has canceled athletics events or field trips but say it remains a possibility.
Local universities say they are also taking action. Washington University is canceling university-sponsored travel until at least April 30 and all non-essential domestic travel is banned too. Washington University is also asking staff and students to consider canceling university events with more than 150 people.
Maryville University announced it is moving classes online for two weeks. Saint Louis University (SLU), University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUE) and Mizzou say they currently have no plans for strictly online classes but are prepared to do so if needed.
