Missouri vaccine: Parson announces state to move to next tier on March 15 Governor Parson announced Thursday that the next phase in the state's vaccination rollout plan will begin March 15.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, another 550,000 essential workers in Missouri will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes teachers, grocery workers, government employees and other professions listed on the state health department website. Amy Jennewein, a grocery manager at Price Chopper in House Springs, said she’s worked on the frontlines for over a year and is eager for her shot.

“You’re constantly on edge, constantly wondering is this the week I am going to get COVID,” Jennewein said.

Annie Perez, a Spanish teacher at Parkway Central High School, said she’s spent hours each week trying to make an appointment but isn’t having luck. “Even though that’s the date they gave us, I don’t expect to get it on Monday," she said. "That’s part of the frustrating thing I think. It’s so hard to find an opening."

Jennewein echoes similar concerns, saying “while Governor Parson is releasing our tier, pertinent to us being eligible, Jefferson county is also under a vaccine gap right now where we see previous tiers who have not yet been vaccinated."

News 4 found out Dierbergs is partnering with a local healthcare organization to vaccinate employees who want the shot. However, the company isn’t releasing details yet. Leaders in the Mehlville School District said they’re holding a vaccine event for district employees on March 19 and April 16. Students will learn virtually both days. According to the district, educators will get an appointment link to sign up for the time that works best for them early next week.

At The Medicine Shoppe in Affton, Pharmacist Jason Wang is helping lead an effort to vaccinate 1,100 school staff members in Jefferson County. Wang said the Jefferson County Health Department is redistributing some vaccine to area health departments to help with vaccinating educators. According to the Jefferson County School District, all district employees will be sent a sign-up link and can choose an appointment time starting Tuesday night.

The vaccine event will be held on March 20 at Pevely Elementary School and North West High School. Second dose appointments will be held on April 10. Because of limited supply, not every employee will be able to secure an appointment. However, the district said as supply increases, they will hold more events.

The Parkway School District said it's working on plans to vaccinate all employees on site. School leaders hope to have more information to release next week.