WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Students in the Washington School district missed eight days during the current school year because of cold, snowy weather.
Spring break had been scheduled for the week of March 18 but part of the plan to make up the snow days is to use Monday and Tuesday of that week as regular school days.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told News 4 that the schedule change for spring break was always a possibility.
"In light of the fact that we're going to use the first two days of the week of spring break is not a big surprise to people because it is board approved as some of the make-up days that could potentially be used," said VanLeer.
Some students and parents who’d made vacation plans for the entire week are planning to continue with those plans but most said they understood the district’s decision.
"They will be able to get the school year over before Memorial Day, provided no more snow comes," said Cheryl Cantwell, grandparent of a student in the district.
The St. Louis Public School District said no decision has been made on how it will make up snow days. Here’s a list of other districts and how they have or have not made adjustments because of snow days this winter:
- Belleville District 201 – Has 7 days built in at end of calendar, will use 4. Last day will be May 28
- Edwardsville School District – Extended school year to May 24
- St. Louis Public Schools – No decision
- Rockwood School District – Haven’t used all snow days
- Parkway School District – Extended school year by 1 day. Last day is May 24
- Hazelwood – No adjustments to calendar
- Washington School District – Using 2 spring break days, extend school year 2 days. Last day is May 24
- Union R-XI School District – Extended a half day to full, added Monday, May 20 as half day
- Fox C-6 – Added 7 days to end of school year. Last day is May 23
- Northwest R-1 – Added 6 days to end of school year. Last day is May 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.