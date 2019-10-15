WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Rockwood School District says is it getting harder to find bus drivers.
Transportation Director Mike Heyman says the district lost 15 drivers before the first day of school, a setback that has continued well into the school year. The district says it needs to hire 12 drivers to be fully-staffed.
“If you don’t have enough drivers, you’re scrambling to cover routes, using office staff to supplement driving staffing,” he said.
Heyman says the problem is nationwide and that a strong economy is responsible for a shrinking driver pool.
“We still have enough drivers to cover our routes, it’s the other things and absenteeism where we have our problems,” Heyman said.
Rockwood officials say they offer all training and equipment for applicants to earn their commercial driver’s license. Once hired, most drivers average 27 hours a week with a starting wage of nearly $17 an hour. The district is also offering a $1,000 signing bonus.
To apply, click here.
