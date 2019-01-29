ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local school district is going the extra step to ensure buses run and students are warm in the dangerously cold temperatures.
The Rockwood School District has a cold weather team that started thawing the buses out around 4 a.m. Tuesday. When the drivers arrived to work, they are then able to leave without any delay and the buses will be warm when students get inside.
Transportation Direction Mike Heyman told News 4 he doesn’t anticipate any problems as the temperatures drop. He said the snow is worse to deal with because it actually impacts other motorists on the road.
