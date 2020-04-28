SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A South County nail salon will be instituting new procedures when it re-opens after the local stay-at-order is lifted.
Several of the stylists gathered Tuesday to find out about new protocols and procedures. When the salon re-opens, customers will likely wait in their cars until they can enter.
The salon is 2,800 square feet, but they'll most likely have to work at every other station for social distancing.
It will be open seven days a week instead of six, with stylists working either 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. shift or 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
"We are used to working 10 and 12 hour days, we are told now that in our salon because we have 30 girls that work there, that we're not going to be able to work all those hours we need to share our hours with the other girls. I've never cut hair with a mask or gloves on. So that's going to be a little different." said stylist Kathi Arbini.
The owner of the salon also said that she's looking at using disposable aprons and capes for the customers. But she said those are currently not readily available.
Part of the problem many businesses will face is getting supplies and/or equipment that can be used to protect employees and customers.
The plan to re-open Missouri's economy laid out by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calls for businesses such as hair salons, where social distancing between stylist and customer cannot be done, to take other precautions such as wearing gloves and masks.
