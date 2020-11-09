ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A photo captured over the weekend shows a local athlete demonstrating the best of competition.
The picture is from a state championship cross country meet, and showed a John Burroughs runner helping his competition from Lutheran St. Charles finish the race by lending a hand, despite it impacting his own chances of winning.
Due to the normal wear and tear of running and high temperatures for the month of November, Noah McMullen from Lutheran St. Charles was struggling to make it to the finish line.
"I was feeling good at about the four-kilometer mark," said McMullen. "Then my legs started burning and my vision started going away. I just couldn't stay up any longer."
News 4's Brooke Grimsley brings us the story behind the photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.