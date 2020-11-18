ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Financial help is coming to struggling restaurants in St. Louis City and St. Louis County before the end of the year.
Restaurants have racked up bills to accommodate more outdoor dining and continue to struggle to make payroll.
In response, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership will be providing some financial assistance for restaurants soon.
"I think it's a wonderful, wonderful step forward. Hopefully the national government will do similar things along the way, faster rather than later," said Joe Edwards owner of Blueberry Hill and several other establishments in the Delmar Loop. "100,000 independent restaurants have already closed, permanently in our country. That's crazy."
Many restaurants have spent money on outdoor seating and heaters to keep customers warm as the weather turns colder and have had to buy many more containers and plastic wear for carry-out orders.
In this week's St. Louis County Council budget meeting, Rodney Crim, president of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership told the council he's putting together a plan to use the remainder of the federal CARES Act money to help local restaurants.
"We also want to help restaurants. We have a focus in this approach of helping restaurants and again, it helps them survive a little longer until even larger dollars come through with the next stimulus package."
