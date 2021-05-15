ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No masks, no distancing, and no capacity limits. COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis City and County are officially up to business owners themselves.

That announcement came Friday in a joint news conference. Now, restaurants are scrambling to make changes for the first weekend on the road back to normalcy. Cafe Napoli in Clayton is one of the several restaurants choosing to go back to a pre-pandemic experience.

"We were told to get vaccinated if we wanted to go maskless, so my staff went out and got vaccinated. It's really nice to see everyone's face again," co-owner Ande Pietoso said.

Pietoso and his staff made the decision to forgo masks and distancing, which includes wait staff. They're back to full capacity on their patio, but inside they're still below 100 percent.

"I have five tables out of my dining room, not because I can't have them due to restrictions, but because I don't have the staff," Pietoso explained.

Pietoso says hiring staff has been his biggest challenge, aside from county guidelines. After just one day of no restrictions, Pietoso says, he's already noticing a positive impact in his business.

"Last night, our two county restaurants did better numbers than we have in 15 months. They always text me the numbers at the end of the night, and to wake up this morning and see that, it was like Christmas morning," Pietoso said.

On the other end of the spectrum, a lot of county and city restaurants are choosing to keep restrictions and other guidelines in place. Second Shift Brewery in The Hill is one. Co-Owner and General Manager Libby Crider tells News that, masks and distancing are still required inside the brewery. Tables are still spaced out at 50 percent capacity.

"We're pretty vocal about where we stand, and so if you're coming here you probably have a pretty good idea of what we're going to ask of you," Crider explained.

Crider says she wants to remain cautious as the city transitions from previous COVID-19 restrictions. She says in order for her to change capacity limits at Second Shift Brewery, vaccination rates need to change.

"Fifty percent or more vaccination rate in the city would make me a lot more comfortable with increasing our capacity in the tasting room. I think it's fair to know if one of two people are vaccinated and that will help keep everyone safe," Crider explained.