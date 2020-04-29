ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We're learning more about how various businesses plan to make changes once they're allowed to reopen to keep you and their employees safe.
Favazza's restaurant on the Hill, like so many others around St. Louis, has been closed for nearly six weeks now. While they wait for the day they can reopen their floor to customers, they're already looking at the changes they'll have to make to their dinning area.
John Favazza's restaurant has been providing pick-up for weeks but business is down about 75%.
"Probably taking the chairs off of every other table so we don't, you know, have any crossover on occasion," Favazza said. "And we're a pretty large restaurant so we're lucky because we can spread people out pretty far and still get a reasonable amount of people in here."
Favazza says with the patio area, banquet room and dining room they would normally be able to seat up to 500. Now he says they'll handle perhaps 120 to 150 people if he's lucky. One key to reopening and keeping people safe is spreading the customers out not only inside the restaurant, but dining times as well.
"We are probably going to be taking more reservations than we ever have and that way we can spread people out," Favazza said. "Somebody does walk in, we'll just have to, just like anything else, you have to practice social distancing."
Right now St. Louis City bars and restaurants are closed indefinitely but city leaders will be reassessing the situation and provide new guidance no later than May 15.
