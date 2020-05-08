ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants all around St. Louis are gearing up for Sunday.
Mother's Day is traditionally one of the biggest days of the year and that's changed with the pandemic, but many businesses, like Square One Brewery and Distillery, are trying to salvage the day.
Like so many other restaurants around St. Louis, they're providing curbside pick-up, even as they remember that Mother’s Day would normally mean the restaurant is packed with customers.
During the pandemic ,they're taking the time to give the restaurant something of a facelift.
Doing some painting, stripping and re-doing the floors; the idea being to make the best of a bad situation.
They're doing all that with a handful of workers. The vast majority of staff have been furloughed.
But like other restaurants around St. Louis, Square One will be offering a Mother's Day brunch special where people can pick-up to-go meals on Sunday morning.
“Our to-go and curbside we're doing is to continue to say ‘thank you’ to the neighborhood that's supported us for 14 years,” said owner John Witte. “It also helps out employees who have been furloughed. We’re running with minimal staff, unfortunately, in this situation. So instead of fully employing almost 32 people, we're partially employing three to five at the time.”
Witte is looking toward the day they can re-open, but said it will be a slightly different layout.
They'll cut down the number of tables and chairs by about a third to help with social distancing.
