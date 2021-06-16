ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An ongoing court battle over the Restaurant Revitalization Act money is keeping funding away from businesses struggling to survive the pandemic. Now restaurants in the bi-state are losing out on much-needed assistance.
Restaurant owners in Missouri and Illinois told News 4 they were counting on that grant to help them bounce back from the pandemic. One owner said she's now out over $80,000 she was promised.
"It’s been hard on so many levels," Kate Baumgartner said. She's the owner of Sacred Grounds Café in Edwardsville and said she's been facing an uphill battle. Like many metro restaurants, her café is facing major staff and production shortages. And her espresso machine - worth thousands – has bit the dust.
Relief was on the horizon when the Restaurant Revitalization Act was created in March. It's run by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners were given a three week priority window in early May to apply.
Baumgartner said she was approved on May 25 to receive $82,000. "All of a sudden there was a light at the end of the tunnel," Baumgartner said. "There was a chance we could get ahead of the curve, dig ourselves out of this hole."
Just days ago, she got a letter from the SBA rescinding her promised funds. Three lawsuits filed in Texas and Tennessee challenge the priority application period and in light of court rulings, the SBA is now processing applications in the order they were received and can’t pay nearly 3,000 owners whose grants were approved.
"It’s devastating," Baumgartner said. "I’ll put my head down and keep working."
Bob Bonney with the Missouri Restaurant Association said hundreds of mom and pop eateries in Missouri were also banking on federal funds. Over 360,000 businesses applied nationwide seeking $75 billion. That's almost three times what was allocated. Recently, congress introduced legislation to add another $60 billion to the relief fund.
"You think Congress needs to pass more funding to help all of these business owners? I think it would help all of them and I hope they do," Bonney said. "That's what we're pushing toward."
