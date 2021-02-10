UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local restaurant is teaming up with a school district to help feed families affected by the pandemic.
The St. Louis Community Foundation has started partnering restaurants with communities and different organizations. Steve Harris dropped by restaurant, Vicia, to see what they’re dishing up for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.