ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants, breweries and gyms are all stepping up their cleaning procedures and working to minimize the high touch areas.
“We have caddies on the tables with napkins and forks in them. We removed those from tables, we’re individually wrapping those,” explained Adam Tilford, the owner of Mission Taco.
At Studio 3 in Brentwood, they are increasing the disinfecting of their Megaformer machines and have told clients to not use the iPad to sign in.
Coffee shops from Kaldi’s to Comet to Starbucks have all stopped allowing guests to use reusable cups. 2nd Shift Brewering is no longer filling growlers.
"Anything we can do to minimize contact, to do the socially responsible thing, so we’re not helping spread anything potentially,” explained Libby Crider, owner of 2nd Shift Brewery.
Local businesses are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus on multiple levels. One, the efforts to keep employees and customers safe, while also balancing the fear of empty tables and empty classes.
“It’s a ripple effect, I think we’re all experiencing the uncertainty of what does this mean, how long is this going to last, and for sure I would be lying if I said I was losing sleep over that,” said Cari Allen, owner of Studio 3 in Brentwood.
The cancellation of things like Blues hockey, the NCAA tournament and the delay of Cardinals baseball will have an impact on businesses, especially in the Downtown area.
“I think it’s good they’re canceling these major events, I know it sucks but if we can keep this down as low as possible, maybe going out to restaurants and stores will still be viable,” said Tilford.
It’s especially worrisome for bartenders and servers who depend on tips. Crider says she is reassuring her staff they will be taken care of.
“Making sure my staff is taken care of is my number one priority,” said Crider. “The first thing we did was sit down and say if you feel sick, if you feel uncomfortable, go home, you will not miss any wages, we will take care of you.”
