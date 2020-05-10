SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - While Mother's Day looked a little different this year, there were still plenty of restaurants in the St. Louis area that helped mom feel special.
The Rooster sold out of its Mother's Day Breakfast boxes. It offered favorites such as crepes, buttermilk biscuits and Bloody Mary's.
The owner told News 4 that Mother's Day is usually one the their busiest days of the year, between the two locations, they typically serve 3,500 people just for brunch.
"And it would be so fun and busy (if they were open for table service) but everybody's in a great mood and everyone's loving on mom," said owner David Bailey.
When businesses in St. Louis City and County start to re-open on May 18, he says the Rooster will reopen slowly to make sure they are being safe. Bailey added that he wants to make sure employees are comfortable coming back, and he hopes to see people treating each other with kindness.
"This is a town that's known for people being nice to people and caring and that's the business we're in. As we start to move forward, we want people to just be kind and be respectful of each other and understand we're going to be doing all the safety precautions that we absolutely can," he said.
You can still buy grocery boxes from the Rooster online, they have eggs, fresh bread, cocktails to go and more. The Rooster has also been providing take home meals for its employees.
