Local restaurant owners push Congress to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) - At Guerilla Street Food in Webster Groves, serving up tasty Filipino fare is costing more each and every day.

“To-go boxes and to-go bags and cups have almost gone up 50 percent themselves,” said owner Joel Crespo.

Inflation is impacting not only the paper goods ,but the ingredients needed to make the food. It’s why after months of calculating the costs, the restaurant is forced to raise prices. They're not alone. Chef and restauranteur Gerard Craft says they’ve had to raise prices at restaurants within the Niche Food Group.

“This past year has been the hardest to operate a restaurant ever,” Craft said, admitting 2021 was harder than 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Louis restaurant workers test positive for COVID-19, forcing some to close their doors The tables at Avenue in Clayton sit empty during what should be a busy week of holiday dining.

It’s why Craft and others are pushing Congress to act and replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, the $28.6 billion RRF which was included in the American Rescue Plan only went so far. It helped around 100,000 restaurants and bars, but so many others applied and did not get funds. Including Craft.

“They already have the infrastructure there so I think they could make this happen pretty fast if we got some bipartisan support behind this,” said Craft.

Currently there is support from both sides of the aisle. HR 3807, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act, calls to increase appropriations to the RRF. It’s cosponsored by Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) and Illinois Republican Congressman Mike Bost (R-Ill.), along with numerous others.

The last action on the bill was taken in June 2021. There’s a second bill, introduced by Missouri Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. The ENTRÉE Act would provide $60 billion restaurants, using unspent dollars from the American Rescue Plan. It’s currently supported by only Republicans and hasn’t had action taken since July 2021.

“Because the Congressman’s ENTRÉE Act would repurpose unused funding from the American Rescue Plan in order to the prevent more taxpayer dollars from being spent, the Democrat majority refuses to even consider it at the committee level. As the top Republican on the House Small Business Committee, Congressman Luetkemeyer will continue to do everything in his power to fight for small businesses without wasteful government spending,” said a spokesperson for Congressman Luetkemeyer.

In the meantime, the Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling on people to reach out to their representatives to get something passed.

“Our elected officials are neglecting the crisis facing our industry,” said Erika Polmar, Executive Director of Independent Restaurant Coalition.