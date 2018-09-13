WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) - After dealing with a personal tragedy, the owner of Olive and Oak decided to use his restaurants as a way to raise money for congenital heart research.
Mark Hinkle owns Olive and Oak, and Clover and the Bee in old Webster Groves.
Hinkle’s family founded the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation after their son Ollie died from congenital heart defects.
The name of Olive and Oak is combination of the name of Hinkle's son and the name of the son of another local couple who died from the same disease.
The foundation is holding a big fundraiser on November 4. To buy tickets, click here.
