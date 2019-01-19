ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis-owned restaurant is helping ease the burden on local families affected by the government shutdown.
BLT's is a spin on a classic acronym.
The St. Louis restaurant is home to breakfast, lunch and tacos.
Saturday, they're offering discounted meals to federal employees and their families.
Many government workers have been out of work, or working without pay for nearly a month.
The owners said it's their way of saying thank you, and they hope to help families enjoy a nice meal.
"That might be their only income and we know that can be tough. Being a new business, we understand that a pay check is very important and when you lose that you can really get in to trouble," BLT's owner Joshua Powlishta told News4.
BLT's is new to downtown. It's on 6th Street near the Convention Center. The restaurant opened in July.
With a government I.D. employees and families can eat for 50% off Saturday, January 19th until 3 p.m. Kids eat for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.