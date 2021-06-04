ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research study is enrolling participants between the ages of 12 and 18.
Sundance Clinic Research is seeking adolescents to help determine the safety and efficacy of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine. Those chosen for the study will either receive the vaccine being studied or a placebo. Participants will be paid and do not need health insurance to join.
Those interested in enrolling in the study can click here or call (314) 567-3377 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.