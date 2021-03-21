ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis religious leaders came together Sunday afternoon for a joint prayer service to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
Leaders from dozens of local churches joined New Northside Missionary Baptist Church for the prayer service for remembrance, healing and unity. More than 3,900 people have died from complications caused by the coronavirus in the greater St. Louis region.
Watch the above video for the full report.
