ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Local religious leaders gathered at a North City church Monday to call for an end to gun violence.
The gathering was held inside Greater Leonard Missionary Baptist Church in Old North St. Louis. The group is encouraging others to participate in seven weeks of prayer and is working with local leaders to address issues of crime within communities.
St. Louis City remains a focus for crime issues in the region. Four homicides have been reported so far in November, a 68 percent drop from the same time last year. So far in 2021, there have been 167 homicides in the city, which is on pace to be the fewest in three years.
