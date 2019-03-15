ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As worshippers pull onto the lot of the Islamic Center police, security waves them in.
In light of the attacks in New Zealand security has been ratcheted up. Inside the building, prayer services go on as scheduled.
“The Jewish community, the Christian community, the Hindu community, they're all with us all the time and they know what each religion decides our difference,” said Dr. Helal Ekramuddin with the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. “Maybe there are bad apples in every race, state religion but that doesn't represent the whole mass. We are peace loving … that’s the most important message, we are all together and need to curb the hate, stop the hate from everyone.”
Religious leaders from around St. Louis gathered as a sign of unity.
“When this happened at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Muslim community stood shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and that's what we need to continue to do,” said Karen Sher with the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.
“Whenever event like this take place in the world … whenever there's a person who wants to declare for a group of people there's no place for them in the world and they don't accept them in any way, there's so many of us that want to stand together with a louder voice and say that's not true,” said Rori Picker Neiss with the Jewish Community Relations Council.
