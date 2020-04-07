CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Boyd family says this last month has been stressful not being able to see their 84-year-old father in person.
“Our dad being in here has been really hard for our family,” said Sarah Boyd.
Sarah Boyd says her father has been rehabbing at the BJC Extended Care facility in Clayton since the social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 went into effect.
“Everything started snowballing with the lockdown on the nursing facility and everything, so that is when we really got concerned that we were going to lose access to him,” Boyd said.
Weeks ago, visitors were limited to just Skpe visits after the facility restricted visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen tough times with a lot of different things, but nothing has many of us has seen something like this with the pandemic of this nature,” said administrator Candice Brown.
Brown says her team realized their residents needed person-to-person interaction with their loved ones.
So, they decided to allow residents see their family members through a fence in their courtyard to keep them safe.
The facility emails out weekly updates letting families know when they can visit.
Staff says they’ve notice moral with the residents improve since implementing the new visitor policy.
