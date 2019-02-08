ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local Rams fans gathered at a bar with hopes of a big win in Super Bowl LIII, but another bar was swarming with former fans who blew off steam in a different way.
The Rambassadors overflowed Redbirds in St. Peters, although the team resides nearly 2,000 miles away.
“That wasn't the rams leaving us, that was Stan Kroenke leaving us. I stay true to these colors and they stay true to me,” said Terry Shoemake.
Former fans have traded out their jerseys after the rams dropped the "mid" from their west location.
Hotshots in St. Charles was filled with former Rams fans taking out their frustrations by enjoying a game of Kroenke darts.
“It’s been fun to see people slamming the rams,”said Jacob Lyons-Wade, Hotshots assistant manager.
Moving a team has its challenges, maybe in the end we all can unite in a game of Kroenke Darts.
