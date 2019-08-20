ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some local race car drivers paid a special visit to Shriner's Hospital Tuesday.
St. Louis natives Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader and rising dirt track star Gordy Gundaker visited the children.
Gundaker brought his dirt track car and go kart car for the kids to sit in.
The racers told News 4 that the visit means just as much to them as it does for the kids they got to visit with.
Wallace and Schrader have been visiting Shriners Hospital for kids for the last three years.
